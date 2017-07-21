Sudanese Congress Party Officials Detained After Visit to Students

Jebel Awliya — On Wednesday afternoon, the security services arrested the political secretary of the Sudanese Congress Party Abu Bakr Yousif and a number of other party leaders, including Amani Malik, the acting secretary of the Human Rights secretariat, Ibrahim Sheikh, former party leader and member of the Central Council, and the political secretary of the party in Khartoum state Mawahi Majzoub at a checkpoint in Jebel Awliya locality.

The Sudanese Congress Party said in a statement that the arrest followed a visit by the party's delegation to Sheikh El Yagout village where hundreds of students from Bakht El Rida University have been stranded since Tuesday evening after the security forces prevented them from entering the capital Khartoum.

The delegation expressed their solidarity with the students, offered some aid, and announced the opening of their headquarters in Khartoum to receive them at any time.

The party explained in a statement the security services arrested Suleiman Khalifa Dinari the Deputy-President of the Sudanese Congress Party in Khartoum state at 10 am on Wednesday, and released him after five hours.

The security forces also arrested in Khartoum students at El Nilein University and members of the Arab Baath Socialist Party, Mohammed Khalifa, and Ibrahim Abdelgayoum, while they were participating in a democratic student activity in Jackson Square in central Khartoum to show solidarity with the students of Bakht El Rida University.

In a statement, the Baath Party said that the delegates spoke in defiance of the regime's policies towards the students and exposed all practices of the repressive regime against the students.