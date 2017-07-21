Sudan: Cholera Still Increasing in Darfur

Kabkabiya / El Gedaref — On Wednesday Kabkabiya hospital in North Darfur recorded seven new cases of cholera, bringing the total number of infections in the isolation centre to 43 cases, while the number of reported cases seems to be decreasing in El Gedaref.

A woman volunteer activist told Radio Dabanga that the new cases in North Darfur came from camp El Matar, El Jeer district, and the Korkrama area west Kabkabiya. She explained that two of the cases recorded were discharged yesterday before they were fully recovered.

At the same time, a health source told Radio Dabanga that the incidences of cholera in El Gedaref are decreasing.

He pointed out that the isolation centre in El Gedaref Hospital recorded five new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected people in the centre to 12 cases.

The source pointed out that the rest of the localities of the state have not recorded new cases. There are still a number of hospitalised cases in the isolation centres of El Gallabat West, Galael Nahal and central El Gedaref.