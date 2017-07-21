Nigeria: Zenith, UBA, 3 Others Set to Declare Interim Dividends

Banking stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) have continued to experience growth as investors renewed buy sentiment in the sector on interim dividend expectation.

Market analysts have predicted that about five banks might pay interim cash dividends to shareholders as investors await the half-year corporate earnings of major quoted companies on the NSE.

They banks include: Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa, UBA, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), Stanbic IBTC and Access Bank. Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA and Access Bank, in separate regulatory filings had indicated that they had scheduled meetings of their directors during which the six-month financial statements would be approved.

GTBank has a track record for paying interim dividends, as it has done so in the past 10 years. The bank had last year paid an interim dividend of 25 kobo per share. For, Zenith Bank, last year paid an interim dividend of 25 kobo per share, UBA last year paid an interim dividend of 20 kobo per share, while Access Bank between 2013-2016 has consistently paid at least 25 kobo as interim dividend.

While for Stanbic IBTC, although had a tough 2016 which saw its results delayed for almost a year and this also led to it paying a small dividend of 5 kobo per share. However, the stock has bounced back and is one of the better performers this year, analysts said.

They are of the view that the bank has a culture of paying half year dividends and its first quarter, 2017 results were also a massive improvement from the comparative period for last year.

LEADERSHIP findings showed that banking stocks are becoming investors toast on hopes that the economy is recovering from recession and the development would impact positively on the performance of the banks at the half year result and for the rest quarter of the current financial year.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Banking Index, has appreciated by 3.74 per cent month to date, while it has increased by 50.50 per cent as at July 14, 2017, outperforming the NSE benchmark index that has so far gained 23.77 per cent and for the month of July recorded 0.44 per cent growth.

Looking at the sectoral indices so far for the month of July, which is also the earning season as companies are expected to submit their half year result latest July 31, 2017, the NSE Industrial Goods Index, which includes Nigeria's most capitalised company, Dangote Cement, recorded the second highest return with 3.16 per cent growth. The NSE Premium index gained 2.03 per cent, Insurance Index up by 1.99 per cent, NSE Oil and Gas appreciated by 0.52 per cent and NSE 30 Index, which tracks the 30 most capitalised stocks that largely comprise of banking and industrial goods stocks, recorded average return of 0.11 per cent for the period under review.

Investors' swoop on banking stocks has bolstered the prices of most of the equities to new highs. For instance, Stanbic IBTC has surged 16.6 per cent year-to-date, United Bank for Africa (UBA) has recorded a gain of 97.8 per cent, FBN Holdings appreciated by 84.5 per cent, just as Access Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank have garnered 64.1 per cent and 49.4 per cent respectively. Fidelity Bank has chalked up 48.8 per cent per cent, while ETI and Diamond Bank Plc have appreciated by 43.2 per cent and 42 per cent in that order.

Capital market operators said the recent improved performance of the market is as a result of renewed buy sentiment in Banking stocks and expectation of interim dividend payment history.

Speaking, the chief operating officer of Investdata Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion said, "NSE Banking index is creating opportunities for investors and traders to reposition ahead of expected interim dividend payment from players in the sector.

"It is therefore instructive for discerning investor to take position in the banking sector now that there are strong indications that the economy would recover; when this happens, it means better performance for banks and higher returns to shareholders at the end of the year."

Also, the managing director of APT Securities and Funds Limited, Mallam Garuba Kurfi said, market sentiment and expected results will determine stock market direction going forward, saying the rally seen in the market showed that traders and investors are taking advantage and positioning ahead in companies with history of half year interim dividend payment, many of which are found in Banking and Consumer Goods sector.

Analysts at Meristem Securities Limited, are bullish in their outlook for the banking sector, while a stockbroker with Calyxt Securities Limited, Mr. Tunde Oyediran said the banking stocks have historically been the most liquid stocks in the market.