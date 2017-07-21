20 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour - Sudan Hopeful With Report of Free Records of Support of Terrorism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour is hopeful with the annual report of the US State Department on the Sudan's free records from supporting terrorism.

In press statements at Khartoum airport, following the return of the President of the Republic from a tour in the gulf included the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Ghandour said that it's the first time after 20 years that a clear report came out to indicate that the Sudan's record is free from supporting terrorism, "despite, that we do not need testimony from anyone in this regard", he said.

The Foreign Minister has retreated the Sudan's right for the lifting of sanctions, noting to the continous communication between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department, he pointed out to the continuous contacts between the two parties, referring to a long phone call between him and the US Deputy Secretary of State in which the Sudan has stressed it is stances on this same meanings, and the Sudan's hope for a normal relations with the US.

Ghandour indicated that the US Deputy Secretary of State has asserted their commitment on the sanctions lifting off Sudan in next October if cooperation continues in the five files on the same previous way, stressing that they are looking forward for a normal relations with the Sudan.

Sudan

Ghandour - Bashir Will Visit Kuwait and Qatar

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour revealed that the President of the Republic will visit Kuwait and Qatar… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.