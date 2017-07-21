Sudan: Ghandour - Sudan Hopeful With Report of Free Records of Support of Terrorism

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour is hopeful with the annual report of the US State Department on the Sudan's free records from supporting terrorism.

In press statements at Khartoum airport, following the return of the President of the Republic from a tour in the gulf included the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Ghandour said that it's the first time after 20 years that a clear report came out to indicate that the Sudan's record is free from supporting terrorism, "despite, that we do not need testimony from anyone in this regard", he said.

The Foreign Minister has retreated the Sudan's right for the lifting of sanctions, noting to the continous communication between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department, he pointed out to the continuous contacts between the two parties, referring to a long phone call between him and the US Deputy Secretary of State in which the Sudan has stressed it is stances on this same meanings, and the Sudan's hope for a normal relations with the US.

Ghandour indicated that the US Deputy Secretary of State has asserted their commitment on the sanctions lifting off Sudan in next October if cooperation continues in the five files on the same previous way, stressing that they are looking forward for a normal relations with the Sudan.