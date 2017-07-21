Sudan: Defense Minister Informed On Security Situations in Central Darfur

Khartoum — The Defense Minister. Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Aouf, informed during his meeting Thursday, at his office with Shartai, Ja'afar Abdul-Hakam, the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur state.

Abdul-Hakam noted that he has informed the Defense Minster on the security situations in the state, the efforts exerted in all fields to develop the services provision, and the work for the completion of the infrastructure for boosting the peace process the followed the signing of (Koron) agreement and the involvement of great numbers from the arms holders in the peace and dialogue process.

The governor has asserted the stability of the security situation in the state, providing brief on the arrangements made to support the social peace and to prevent illegal movements and the tribal conflicts in the state's localities.

The meeting has also tackled speeding up steps for implementation of Zalingi airport, and the construction of a number of tourism establishments.