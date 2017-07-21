Sudan: Ghandour - Bashir Will Visit Kuwait and Qatar

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour revealed that the President of the Republic will visit Kuwait and Qatar during the coming period to support mediation efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis.

The Foreign Minister said in press statements at Khartoum airport after the return of the President of the Republic, Thursday afternoon, from a tour that included the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, that the Sudan supports the Gulf mediation to find a solution to this issue.

In response to a question about the cancellation of the president's visit to Kuwait as part of the tour he ended today, Ghandour said: "The president can visit one country in one visit, or two or three states, or postpone it, and Al-Bashir will visit Kuwait and Qatar.", "not visiting a state during a tour does not mean that it has been ignored", he pointed out that the visit was not to resolve the crisis, but was made to communicate with the brothers in general, and to discuss bilateral, regional and international files and others, he added, "definitely the Gulf issue is among these files."