20 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour - Bashir Will Visit Kuwait and Qatar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour revealed that the President of the Republic will visit Kuwait and Qatar during the coming period to support mediation efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis.

The Foreign Minister said in press statements at Khartoum airport after the return of the President of the Republic, Thursday afternoon, from a tour that included the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, that the Sudan supports the Gulf mediation to find a solution to this issue.

In response to a question about the cancellation of the president's visit to Kuwait as part of the tour he ended today, Ghandour said: "The president can visit one country in one visit, or two or three states, or postpone it, and Al-Bashir will visit Kuwait and Qatar.", "not visiting a state during a tour does not mean that it has been ignored", he pointed out that the visit was not to resolve the crisis, but was made to communicate with the brothers in general, and to discuss bilateral, regional and international files and others, he added, "definitely the Gulf issue is among these files."

Sudan

Defense Minister Informed On Security Situations in Central Darfur

The Defense Minister. Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Aouf, informed during his meeting Thursday, at his office with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.