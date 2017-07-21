Gambia: Sanneh Named in Denmark League's Team of the Week

Bubcarr Sanneh has been named in team of the week for round one matches in the Denmark Super League. The defender made the cut after scoring the season's first goal as his AC Horsens club down AGF 2-1.

The 22-year-old overlapped to tap home into the net for the opening goal after a low pass from the right before running to fans in celebration with a pumping fist into the air.

Team mate and Ghanaian striker Joe Mensah rounded off the score with a mess-like lob past the stunned AGF goalkeeper for the second goal.

For their goals, the judging panel of the Danish top flight deemed it fit to include both players in the team of the week selection.