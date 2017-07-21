Gambia: Sainey Admits Need to Polish Scoring Boots

Former Ports Authority star Sainey Nyassi concedes its requisite for him to start stabbing the chances to the back of the net.

The 28-year-old has been close to a man-of-all solutions for second tier American club Edmonton.

The winger's speed has been vital in the club's runs but his inclusion has been lot more noticeable in the back-four as he tracks back to help in defending.

Filling the gaps where need be is commendable but the situation has left Nyassi virtually vacating his scoring job.

The former New England Revolution attacker is the only player to create more opportunities on goal in the team but has failed short of accomplishing the scoring task which he admits.

'I just have to put those chances in the back of the net," Nyassi said. "I think if I get one in, then the goals will start coming. I've had a couple that I should have buried, and sometimes, you think you've made the right decision, but then you watch the video and you see what else you could have done. I have to do a better job finishing those chances, and I'm working on it

Nyassi has played in all but one of FC Edmonton's games this season.