Gambia: Four Soldiers Arrested

Information reaching this medium indicates that at least four members of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) were arrested and detained at Fajara Barracks three days ago.

Speaking to the military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Omar B. Bojang, yesterday, he confirmed the recent arrest of soldiers. He said that two officers are detained in connection to a WhatsApp chat group that has audio recordings which are apparently related to alleged mutinous acts, defamatory, scandalous and unethical while other two were picked up for complicity in helping the third suspect to escape.

Following this, the PRO said that the military has re-launched a panel of investigators to look into circumstances surrounding the whole episode.

"They will investigate and determine who are the members of the group and also to find out the content of the messages whether they have any implications to jeopardize national security and to come up with recommendations, " he said.

He said some of the suspects are already helping the panel of investigators.

Asked whether any charges have been preferred against the four, he responded in the negative and said as at now investigation is going on. "We wouldn't disclose the names of detained officers for security reasons."

However, PRO B. Bojang said that the office of Chief of Defence Staff has assured the general public that Gambia Armed Forces remains focused, intact, vigilant and alert to continue to deliver the noble services to keep the beloved motherland secure.

"As soldiers once we accept to serve in the armed forces we surrender certain privileges and rights. This is done to ensure that command and control is made easier," he said.

"We will continue to bring about the needed reform and restructuring programs that are required to make the GAF more responsive to the needs and aspirations of Gambians especially in this new democratic dispensation, " he advised