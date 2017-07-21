Cameroon: What Users Will See As From January

Broad roads, gyratory, sizeable culverts and pedestrian tracks, parking spaces, a superior road and vertical and horizontal road signs are awaited.

Away from the 752-metre long bridge that will consist of three traffic lanes each way and a rail line upon completion on January 5, 2018, the project will also provide good broad roads, large culverts and pedestrian tracks, parking spaces for commercial and private vehicles, long-lasting vertical and horizontal road signs, gyratory and a superior road. According to the Head of EGIS Cameroun in Douala, Jacques Didier Mbog, the work at the Bonaberi side of the bridge is divided into four sections.

The first section that is 3.560 km long and runs from Bonassama to Sodiko is 86 per cent complete. The part of the road will comprise of two lanes on each way and a good parking space. In addition to wide gutters and large pedestrian tracks, the stretch of road will consist of four gyratory (roundabouts) and a superior road already erroneously referred to by many as a flyover. The second section of the road that is 3,200km long and 92 per cent complete is considered as the most occupied and will comprise three lanes on each side and a gyratory at the area known as 'Rail'. The third section of 1,500km long and 87 per cent complete, will consist of one lane on each side. It is worthy of note that the third section is the end of road construction while the fourth section that is 5km long and 68 per cent complete, will consist of one lane on each side as well but will just be rehabilitated.

The construction work has reached its peak with workers putting on more efforts in order to meet the January 5, 2018, deadline. Intensive work is noticed in areas like Grand Hangar, Sodiko and Rail, where gyratory are being constructed. They have difficult moments with traders who sell around the gyratory like that of Grand Hangar and Rail both located at the entrance of markets. Nevertheless, traders selling along such areas will be sent to occupy the empty shops in the market at the end of the project.

The project that would have been completed in 36 months has surpassed the initial deadline due to unforeseen circumstances like the interruption and displacement of telephone and electrical cables, destruction of water pipes, among others. The bridge, which is the main project is already 88 per cent complete while the entire project stands at 81.33 per cent. The bridge is at the finishing stage and just lighting, horizontal and vertical road signs and other lighter works are left.

Les usagers apprécient déjà

« Les choses vont s'améliorer »

Alphonse Chouameni, chauffeur de taxi.

« Pour le moment, le travail est compliqué à cause des embouteillages. Nous y passons parfois trois heures. On espère qu'à la fin des travaux, les choses iront bien. Je compte poursuivre dans mon activité en faisant la même ligne. Quand les travaux seront terminés, je pourrai établir un emploi du temps avec des moments de pause, ce qui n'est pas le cas pour le moment. Le peu que nous gagnons actuellement nous permet de jongler pour joindre les deux bouts. »

« Nous aurons plus de clients »

Joëlle Yota, commerçante.

« On ne sait pas si on aura la chance de rester là pour poursuivre notre petite activité. Selon la rumeur, nous allons partir d'ici. Mais ce n'est pas encore une information officielle. Si on nous laisse ici, l'activité va davantage prospérer avec la route. Nous allons mieux vivre et nous aurons plus de clients. Déjà à ce niveau, c'est très intéressant, loin du Bonabéri d'avant avec des bouchons de plusieurs kilomètres et la poussière. C'est une nouvelle vie qui s'annonce pour nous les habitants ».

