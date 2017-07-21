21 July 2017

Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: IMF Takes Harder Line on Kroll Debt Audit

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: World Bank
(File photo).
By Joseph Hanlon

The full Kroll report on the secret debt must be published and the IMF also demands information on the use of the U.S.$2 billion loan money, it confirmed at a press conference in Washington yesterday, 20 July.

William Murray from the IMF Communications Department said that the Fund "welcomed … the delivery of an international forensic audit on three companies." But he continued that only a summary has been published. "One of our main conditions is that we want to see full publication of this audit report for transparency. And as it stands right now, the report has only been partially published."

"The report provides useful information on how the loans were contracted and on the assets purchased by the companies. However, there are information gaps, in particular on the use of the loan proceeds. We want to see those information gaps closed," Murray concluded.

The press conference follows the release Wednesday of a very critical report by an IMF mission which departed that day, suggesting no new IMF programme this year.

More on This

IMF Staff Concludes Visit

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team led by Michel Lazare visited Mozambique from July 10-19, 2017 to discuss… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.