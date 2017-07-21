South Africa: Sascoc Bugged By Claims of 'Spy' Devices Installed in Its Offices

A 218-page report seen by Daily Maverick, which now suspended Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy confirmed was commissioned by him, seems to contain evidence of bugging devices found at the Sascoc offices. Five devices in total were uncovered, according to the claims.



Sensational allegations of spying and bugging devices planted in the offices of South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) have been made by now suspended CEO Tubby Reddy.

Reddy was suspended with full pay on Thursday following sexual harassment allegations made against him. Reddy has denied these allegations and the whole case has been shrouded in drama.

The Citizen reported in May that the case had taken a "turn for the weird" when a letter sent from the complainant's computer apologised for the allegations against Reddy. That same staff member then claimed that her email was hacked.

Now there is yet another twist in the tale, also involving electronic communication.

A 218-page report seen by Scorpio, which Reddy confirmed was commissioned by him, seems to contain evidence of bugging devices found at the Sascoc offices. Five devices in total were uncovered, according to the claims.

The main point of interest, according...