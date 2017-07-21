Eritrea: Training By Eritrean Institute of Organizational Excellence

Asmara — The Eritrean Institute of Organizational Excellence provided training from 10 to 18 July to 50 senior officers of the Eritrean Police.

The training included developing team work, organizational capacity and its importance as well as revising the 5 years strategic plan of the Eritrean Police.

The coordinator of the project, Mr. Yonas Gebrehiwet said that the training that was provided both practical and theoretical was aimed at to revise the 5 years strategic plan of the Eritrean Police and improving and developing team work. He also commended the participation demonstrated by the trainees.

Dr. Abel Habtemariam, manager of the Institute, called on the trainees to put the knowledge they acquired in to practice at their work place.

Expressing appreciation to the Eritrean Institute of Organizational Excellence, Col. Mehari Tsegai, Commander of the Eritrean Police, said that the training has significant importance in developing common understanding and developing team work and called on the trainees to transfer their knowledge to fellow members.

Col. Mehari Tsegai and Mr. Omar Yahya, administrator of Ghinda sub-zone handed over certificates of participation to the trainees.