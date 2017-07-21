Eritrea: Election of Administrators

20 July 2017

Asmara — Election of area administrators was recently held in32 villages of Gala-Nefhi sub-zone, Central region, out of which 17 administrators, 17 managing directors as well as 96 village coordinators.

The administrator of the sub-zone Mr. Habte Gebremariam out that the objective of the election is to provide competent and timely administrative services and for efficient implementation of programs.

He also called on the newly elected to diligently serve their people and the residents the residents to play due role in all development programs.

