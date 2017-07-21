Eritrea: 11th Grade Students Leave for Sawa

Asmara — Over 6,000 11th grade students in the Central region have left for Sawa on July 19 to pursue their 12th grade studies and fulfill their national service duty.

The 11th grade students said that they have already made necessary preparations to demonstrate excellence and register outstanding outcome in their academic carrier.

The students further expressed that Sawa is a center where they could share experiences with students from all over the country.

The parents of the students on their part expressed expectations that their children would acquire skill and knowledge besides possessing physical and psychological maturity and wished them good luck.