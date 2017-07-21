20 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 11th Grade Students Leave for Sawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Over 6,000 11th grade students in the Central region have left for Sawa on July 19 to pursue their 12th grade studies and fulfill their national service duty.

The 11th grade students said that they have already made necessary preparations to demonstrate excellence and register outstanding outcome in their academic carrier.

The students further expressed that Sawa is a center where they could share experiences with students from all over the country.

The parents of the students on their part expressed expectations that their children would acquire skill and knowledge besides possessing physical and psychological maturity and wished them good luck.

Eritrea

Young Refugees Cleared to Travel to Waiting U.S. Foster Families

Young refugees from Somalia and Eritrea who are eagerly awaited by American foster families have been cleared to travel… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.