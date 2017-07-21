20 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Gash-Barka - Improvement of Educational Quality

Tagged:

Related Topics

Barentu — The office of Education Ministry branch in the Gash-Barka region explained that plan has been mapped out in a bid to improve the quality of education in the region. The comment was made at a meeting recently held in Logo-Anseba sub-zone.

Mr. Mohammed-Ali Ibrahim, head of Education Ministry branch in the Gash-Barka region, explained that efforts have been exerted to provide wider access to education and called on administrators and school directors to play due role in the implementation of programs that are intended to provide quality education.

Mr. Issak Tium, Administrator of Logo-Anseba Sub-zone, said that challenges that have been impediments in the teaching and learning process need to be resolved through the collaboration among educational institutions, parents and teachers so as to register better outcome.

Eritrea

Young Refugees Cleared to Travel to Waiting U.S. Foster Families

Young refugees from Somalia and Eritrea who are eagerly awaited by American foster families have been cleared to travel… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.