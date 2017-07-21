Eritrea: Gash-Barka - Improvement of Educational Quality

Barentu — The office of Education Ministry branch in the Gash-Barka region explained that plan has been mapped out in a bid to improve the quality of education in the region. The comment was made at a meeting recently held in Logo-Anseba sub-zone.

Mr. Mohammed-Ali Ibrahim, head of Education Ministry branch in the Gash-Barka region, explained that efforts have been exerted to provide wider access to education and called on administrators and school directors to play due role in the implementation of programs that are intended to provide quality education.

Mr. Issak Tium, Administrator of Logo-Anseba Sub-zone, said that challenges that have been impediments in the teaching and learning process need to be resolved through the collaboration among educational institutions, parents and teachers so as to register better outcome.