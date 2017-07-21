Eritrea: Nationals Abroad Hold Different Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Germany, the Netherlands and Qatar have held different diplomatic activities depicting the attachment they have with their homeland.

According to report, the Eritrea's Permanent Mission at the UN Office in Vienna, Austria, in collaboration with different International Organizations organized a ceremony in connection with the Asmara's inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

At the event in which about 200 invited guests took part, Eng. Medhanie Teklemeriam and Eng. Tesfa'alem Woldemicael from Asmara Heritage Project gave briefing on the 1300 pages document submitted to UNESCO and on the effort exerted to put Asmara in the World Heritage List.

The participants on their part expressed appreciation for the efforts exerted by the Asmara Heritage Project for the preservation of Asmara's arc deco buildings.

Likewise, the Eritrean community festival in the Netherlands concluded with patriotic zeal.

At the festival, seminar reflecting the objective situation in the homeland and programs that witnessed the participation of youth and children were featured. A cultural group from Asmara also highlighted the festival with music and artistic performances.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals residing in Aschaffenburg, Germany, participated at the cultural event organized by the City Hall from 14 to 16 July in which different countries participated.

The nationals organized a photo exhibition portraying the unity and harmonious living of the Eritrean people and the beauty of Asmara.

The YPFDJ in Qatar also held its 2nd congress in Doha on 14 July under the theme "Youth's Vision for Country's Bright Future".

The Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Ali Ibrahim pointed out that the youth are the backbone for the development programs and called on the members to strengthen organizational capacity and participate at the national development endeavors.

The participants conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and elected 11 members executive committee.