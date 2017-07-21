21 July 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Enugu Electoral Commission Gets Funds for Council Polls

The Enugu State Government has restated its readiness to conduct local government election in the state this year, and has towards that end approved the release of N25million to the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) to enable it to carry out the exercise.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting at the Government House, Enugu, the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele, said the approved sum was part of the funds ENSIEC requires for the conduct of council election in the state.

According to Udeuhele, "this money is to enable ENSIEC to purchase non-sensitive materials contained in their estimate as was obtained in other elections conducted in the state such as forms, papers, identity cards, among others."

The information commissioner noted that the council also approved the payment of this year's accommodation and furniture allowances to ENSIEC staff, including the 2016/2017 accommodation allowance for the three members of the commission appointed earlier.

He further disclosed that the council equally approved the sum of N20million to the School of Basic Midwifery at Awgu to help it regain its lost accreditation. This would enable indigenes of the state to access the trainings offered by the school.

"The school which is one of the oldest and renowned schools of basic midwifery in Nigeria lost accreditation about 11 years ago and since then, the school management and the state Ministry of Health have been making effort to ensure that the lost accreditation is regained for training of this category of health workers to resume at the institution," the commissioner noted.

