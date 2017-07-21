Kenya: Kabuu to Grace 14th Ndakaini Half Marathon

Nairobi — This year's Ndakaini Half Marathon will be graced by 2006 Commonwealth Games 10,000m gold medallist, Lucy Kabuu when the 14th edition will be held September 30 in Gatanga, Murang'a County.

Kabuu, who was handed her running jersey during the launch on Thursday, will run in the main 21km race.

Several Ethiopia and Uganda runners have confirmed participation in the race where they will tackle a course that will take them around the scenic Ndakaini Dam that lies about 80 kilometers from Nairobi City at an altitude of 2,040 meters above sea level.

This year's marathon will witness some major changes in terms of prizes with winners of the 21km category for both men and women categories taking home Sh300,000 up from Sh200,000.

The runners up will receive Sh150, 000 up from 100,000 and third place Sh105, 000 for both men and women.

UAP Insurance Company Managing Director James Wambugu believes that this year's event is touted to be bigger than last year as they are targeting over 5,000 runners compared to last year's -3,500 participants.

"Discussion is underway; we are expecting runners from neighboring Uganda, Ethiopia and other foreign countries. We shall update you once we have concrete confirmations. Otherwise registration which still remains Sh1, 000 has started from different registration centers and those who are busy or committed can register on-line which is a bit cheaper at Sh800," Wambugu said.

Speaking at the same function, the Chairman of the Ndakaini Environment Association (NDEKA) Professor Joseph Kimura said participants will have the privilege of having the first sight of the newly furbished stadium at Ndakaini which is ideal for family outings and social.

"We expect a good turn out this time considering Ndakaini Marathon is touted as the second largest running race. We have liaised with Athletics Kenya for anti-doping procedures and also, we are working with the local government, administration and security apparatus to ensure we come up with a credible marathon," Kimura said.

Patrick Ngetich and Brigid Kosgei are the men and women defending champions respectively.