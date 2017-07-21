South Africa: The ANC Has Captured the Country's History

analysis

We must always remember the silent heroes and heroines of the struggle for democracy. The ANC cannot be trusted with retelling history accurately, nor can it be trusted with a prosperous future for South Africa.

The ANC has deliberately rewritten South Africa's rich and diverse history to suit them, in order paint the organisation and its leaders as the only liberators of South Africa and her people. They do this while erasing the contribution made by other movements and leaders, who did not wear gold, green and black. We see this when public holidays of political significance are monopolised without any acknowledgement of people outside of the ANC for their contribution to the struggle for a democratic South Africa.

For example, Human Rights Day, which falls on 21 March, is a commemoration of the 1967 Sharpeville Massacre where 69 people were gunned down and 180 people were wounded. This was in protest against the humiliating and racist Pass Law. The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) of the great Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe was at the forefront of this campaign. Yet "PAC" or "Robert Sobukwe" never leave the lips of the ANC and the National Government during commemorations across the country.

In 2012,...