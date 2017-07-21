20 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Justice At Last? Dikgang Moseneke Enters the Tragedy

Justice Dikgang Moseneke has been appointed to lead a key redress process aiming to bring healing to the families of Life Esidimeni patients, after more than 100 people died when they were moved from the facility to NGOs last year. Moseneke is the ideal candidate to address the pain caused. By GREG NICOLSON.

During his investigation, Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba had a realisation. In an example he told Daily Maverick on Thursday, he said you could call a priest or a traditional leader to pray for peace, but not everyone would be included in either process or be satisfied. In regards to addressing the pain caused by the Life Esidimeni tragedy, he said stakeholders could have followed the legal route.

"If you went into the legal route it would be protracted. It would damage relationships. It would become a political football. It won't help the reconciliation of the country."

He thought of another option. Makgoba decided to recommend an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) process where a senior, credible South African would bring the families of the affected psychiatric patients together with the health officials they blamed for the deaths and neglect of their loved ones to talk about compensation...

