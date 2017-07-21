Despite the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal threatening MP Makhosi Khoza with disciplinary steps, she insists she will not back down from her criticism of the party and its leaders.

"I have been singled out as a troublemaker by those that would have me go quiet. I have been accused of extreme ill-discipline for standing for what I believe," she said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Khoza - who hails from KZN - said her provincial executive committee wanted to bring charges against her. "I have been trying to rest but now it is not the time for me to retreat," she wrote.

"Whilst many of my comrades support me, some have come after me, accused me of sedition as they have chosen to side with those that would hurt me, our movement and indeed murder of our nation."

She said she decided, after receiving death threats, that she would not "die silently".

In a previous Facebook post, she criticised the ANC and President Jacob Zuma.

On Tuesday, she made an impassioned plea for Zuma to resign. She was speaking at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg, organised by Save SA.

On Wednesday, the KZN ANC said she had crossed the line and it would take disciplinary action against her.

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu previously accused her of "extreme ill-discipline" after she publicly criticised what she called the politics of patronage.

"Many of our comrades have died silently. The memory of a young woman who dared to 'cry rape' against a powerful man lingers in the atmosphere, even as she was banished to die a silent death."

She was referring to Zuma's rape accuser, Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo. Kuzwayo died aged 41 in Durban on October 8, 2016.

"Yet, why should I die silently? Why should my body be added to those who have died innocently and keep quiet about it? Many of my comrades died while remaining silent, many of my comrades will die silently still, (especially as December approaches) yet those who accuse me have done nothing about it.

"They can't kill us all. Let them label me but I for one have made my mind up, I will not go quietly into the night."

She pointed out that she was not the only ANC MP who had called on Zuma to resign. Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan had expressed similar sentiments. "Women appear to have a different justice system in the ANC as so many ANC leaders have spoken publically against the president. Well, am I being disciplined for occupying my legitimate seat in an equal society?"

She said the death threats against her continued. She referred to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula dismissing as "suicide bombers" those who intended voting for the motion of no confidence in President Zuma next month. "I wish he could publicly withdraw unconditionally his statements that equated people like me with suicide bombers," she said.

Source: News24