21 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Resumes Nationwide Rallies After Singapore Medical Trip

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
President Robert Mugabe's supporters (file photo).

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to resume his nationwide rallies in Lupane, Matabeleland north on Friday amid speculation the gatherings are a prelude before he calls a snap election during the first quarter of 2018.

Constitutionally, the country is due for polls between July and August 2018, but analysts claim Mugabe wants to catch the opposition unawares.

The opposition is currently squabbling over who will lead a proposed grand coalition.

At least 100 000 Zanu-PF supporters are expected to attend what has been dubbed as the "Presidential Interface" with youths.

The rally will be held at Somhlongo stadium.

Lupane, a usually "sleepy" town of the dusty and dry province of southern Zimbabwe, has been a hive of activity with the Zanu-PF faithful thronging the area in preparation for Mugabe's rally in as many months.

People have already started trickling into the stadium, with some having arrived as early as 07:00.

Mugabe is expected to arrive by helicopter later in the afternoon.

The Zanu-PF leader has already held rallies in Marondera, Mutare and Masvingo in the past three months.

The rally in Lupane had been scheduled to take place two weeks ago but was postponed after Mugabe went for an unscheduled medical check-up in Singapore.

News24

Zimbabwe

Land Tenure Systems Under Review

The Zimbabwe Land Commission is reviewing all land tenure systems in the country to ensure they promote investment and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.