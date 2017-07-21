Zimbabwe: Mugabe Resumes Nationwide Rallies After Singapore Medical Trip

Photo: The Herald

President Robert Mugabe's supporters (file photo).

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to resume his nationwide rallies in Lupane, Matabeleland north on Friday amid speculation the gatherings are a prelude before he calls a snap election during the first quarter of 2018.

Constitutionally, the country is due for polls between July and August 2018, but analysts claim Mugabe wants to catch the opposition unawares.

The opposition is currently squabbling over who will lead a proposed grand coalition.

At least 100 000 Zanu-PF supporters are expected to attend what has been dubbed as the "Presidential Interface" with youths.

The rally will be held at Somhlongo stadium.

Lupane, a usually "sleepy" town of the dusty and dry province of southern Zimbabwe, has been a hive of activity with the Zanu-PF faithful thronging the area in preparation for Mugabe's rally in as many months.

People have already started trickling into the stadium, with some having arrived as early as 07:00.

Mugabe is expected to arrive by helicopter later in the afternoon.

The Zanu-PF leader has already held rallies in Marondera, Mutare and Masvingo in the past three months.

The rally in Lupane had been scheduled to take place two weeks ago but was postponed after Mugabe went for an unscheduled medical check-up in Singapore.

News24