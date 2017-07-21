Zimbabwe: Team Manicaland Rule the Roost

Mutare — Team Manicaland made full use of home advantage by winning seven of the 13 gold medals on offer and ensured that they got a medal in every sporting discipline but one in the 2017 edition of the National Association of Primary Heads (NAPH) national ball games finals in Mutare.

The NAPH national finals for ball games saw outstanding athletes in various sporting disciplines being selected for Team Zimbabwe for the COSSASA Games in Lesotho next month.

The host province got their gold medals in boys' football, lawn tennis for both boys and girls, handball for girls, netball, girls' volleyball and boys' basketball.

The Manicaland basketball girls' team was the only side that failed to get at least a silver medal for the host province.

In boys' football, Manicaland beat Harare Province in the final 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the match had ended goalless in regulation time.

Mashonaland West came third. Mashonaland East and Matabeleland North were a distant ninth and tenth. Bulawayo Province scooped a gold medal in girls' football after outplaying their Harare counterparts in the final match by a solitary goal.

The host province and Mashonaland Central came third and fourth. Manicaland asserted their dominance in tennis after their boys and girls teams won gold medals, while Bulawayo and Midlands settled for the runners-up slots.

Harare only managed to get a gold in rugby, where Manicaland and Masvingo came third and fourth. Manicaland also snatched a gold medal in the handball girls' competition, where Mashonaland West and Matabeleland South came second and third.

Mashonaland Central emerged victorious in the handball boys' competition, where Mashonaland West and Manicaland settled for second and third positions. Winners in the NAPH national finals pocketed $500, while teams that came second received $400.

Third-placed teams got $200. The COSSASA-bound team will get into camp on August 14 ahead of their departure to the Lesotho games on August 27.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director Edward Shumba, who was the guest of honour at the prize-giving ceremony, commended the trainers and athletes for their discipline during the three-day event.

"I think this was a successful event and what impressed me most is the level of discipline that was shown by participants and officials here.

"That is really commendable and the great skills that the athletes showed us in various sporting disciplines give us the confidence that the country has a bright future in its international sporting competitions," he said.