Independent presidential candidate Philippe Mpayimana has stiffened his political collar by ramping up a controversial campaign pledge, telling the electorate that no woman in Rwanda will have more than three children should win the August poll.

Mpayimana, who was campaigning in Western Province sectors of Nyamyumba and Mukamira in Rubavu District, said families that give birth to more than three children should not expect any free social amenities from his government.

"I will make it law that no woman gives birth to more than three kids. This is because it is the woman's responsibility to know how many children she should produce. This talk that a woman should bear children they can raise is nonsense. They should give birth to children that the nation is capable of looking after," he explained.

The 47-year-old, who promised to make radical "changes that would make Rwanda a better country," once elected into office, later continued his rallies in Rambura Sector in Nyabihu District.

Mpayimana argued that a country cannot develop if its over populated.

Among those who attended Mpayimana's rallies yesterday was the National Electoral Commission (NEC) chairperson, Prof. Kalisa Mbanda, who said he was checking on the candidates to see how they are conducting themselves during the campaigns.

Mpayimana is running against the incumbent President Paul Kagame, of RPF-Inkotanyi, and Frank Habineza, of Democratic Green Party of Rwanda.

Rwandans make their choice on who will lead the country's transformation agenda for the next seven years on August 4, a day after the Diaspora community go to polls.