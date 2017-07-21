Rwanda: Habineza - Solving Your Problems Will Be Our Priority

Frank Habineza will prioritise citizens' problems and help them live better lives once elected into office on August 4.

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda presidential candidate said this yesterday while addressing rallies in Karongi and Muhanga districts.

Habineza maintained his pledge to improve welfare for teachers and military personnel by constructing for them better housing, increasing their salaries, and cutting down taxes.

He promised to reduce Value Added Tax from 18 per cent to 15 per cent.

"We come with solutions to your problems, we know that sometimes you grow crops and they are uprooted by local leaders. This will be a dream as we will revise the law so that you can grow what you want," he told Karongi residents, in apparent reference to land consolidation programme where farmers are encouraged to grow one particular crop on consolidated farmland.

But local leaders in separate interviews said residents are not forced to uproot their crops.

"We know that water has been a serious issue here and we have never lacked resources and sources to extend water to you. We will ensure that by September we will have brought water to your doorsteps," Habineza added.

He promised to revise ways of paying community health insurance, Mutuelle de Sante.

We will introduce ways that allow health insurance subscription to be paid individually without necessarily waiting for the entire family to subscribe, he said.

He also pledged to promote various sporting activities and culture, by developing infrastructure to enable youth to practice and develop their talent.

On Rwandans still in refugee camps outside the country, Habineza said his government would use dialogue and diplomacy to repatriate them.

About 12,000 Rwandans still live in foreign countries as refugees and are expected to return home between July and June 2018 as a result of implementation of the Cessation Clause, according to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs.

"Give me your vote on August 4, we have more good things for you which we can't exhaust now," Habineza said.

In Muhanga District, the Green Party candidate said he had returned to his home district with solutions.

"I am in my territory, I am happy that I am here to offer solutions. For us to live well, we need food security," he said.

"Here in Muhanga, we will promote environmental protection through agroforestry, use progressive terraces and protect our marshlands and forests so we can enjoy a conducive environment."

Habineza is expected to be in Ruhango and Gisagara districts in Southern Province today.