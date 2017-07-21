20 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Eenhana Hosts NFA Admin Instructors Course

Eenhana — The Namibia Football Association (NFA) administration instructors course, in conjunction with the Ohangwena Schools Project, kicked off on Monday this week at Eenhana with nine education attendees.

Similar to the instructors course held a fortnight ago, the course also looks at improving sports development and infrastructure through training of sports coaches and physical education teachers, while it also focuses on matters such as administration and development programmes.

NFA executive member Roger Kambatutku addressed participants during the opening and expressed delight about the progress of local football administrators.

He noted that as long as building capacity is concerned, this is not their first or last interaction in Ohangwena Region.

Kambatuku further expressed his satisfaction with the feedback the NFA has received in terms of support and commitment, commending the assistance received from the office of the deputy director of education in Ohangwena.

"The assistance has made a significant contribution and I just hope we would be accorded the same assistance from other regions if we are to achieve great things in football and sports development in general."

The deputy director of education in Ohangwena Region, Pashila Ngulu, said they are delighted to be beneficiaries of such a programme.

She urged participants to take the training seriously and make every minute count as they are not only representing the vast Ohangwena, but every colleague that was unable to attend.

"You are here on official duty, whereas you were supposed to be at school, so ensure that you represent your schools and continue on to share what you have learnt here with other beneficiaries," Ngulu said.

