South Africa: Disabled Woman Found After Hijack, Kidnap Ordeal

A disabled woman who was kidnapped when she and her husband were hijacked in New Germany, Durban, on Thursday has been found, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Sheila Pilling and John, her 89-year-old husband, were in their car on Sarnia Road when three men approached them, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"The driver was shot in the face and the suspects drove away with his vehicle and the wife."

Sheila was found in Molweni and the car was found abandoned in KwaDabeka. Cases of hijacking, attempted murder, and kidnapping were opened at the Pinetown police station.

The criminals were still at large.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his upper body. His wife was taken to Hillcrest Hospital.

