20 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Disabled Woman Found After Hijack, Kidnap Ordeal

Tagged:

Related Topics

A disabled woman who was kidnapped when she and her husband were hijacked in New Germany, Durban, on Thursday has been found, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Sheila Pilling and John, her 89-year-old husband, were in their car on Sarnia Road when three men approached them, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"The driver was shot in the face and the suspects drove away with his vehicle and the wife."

Sheila was found in Molweni and the car was found abandoned in KwaDabeka. Cases of hijacking, attempted murder, and kidnapping were opened at the Pinetown police station.

The criminals were still at large.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man was treated on the scene and taken to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his upper body. His wife was taken to Hillcrest Hospital.

Source: News24

South Africa

Speaker Threatened With Court Action If Secret Ballot Rejected

The Economic Freedom Fighters says it has already prepared legal papers to interdict National Assembly Speaker Baleka… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.