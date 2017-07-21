Zimbabwe: Rujeko Aim to Retain Copa

Defending champions Rujeko aim to defend their title at the Copa Coca-Cola football tournament national finals starting this morning in Bindura.

Rujeko are the title holders for boys and with Mashonaland Central hosting the national competition, they are seeking to retain the championship in their backyard.

This year the sponsors reduced the age group from boys Under-16 and girls Under-17 to Under-15s.

Chipindura and Hermann Gmeiner are the hosting schools, but the matches will be spread to Chipadze High, Bindura University and Trojan Mine Stadium will host the finals tomorrow.

Rujeko coach, Hardware Chatora, who led the team to their first title last year in Gwanda, expects a tough battle.

"We are looking forward to winning, everyone wants to win. We have prepared, but being the defending champions it is very difficult to defend that title.

"Everyone is targeting us. However, we will fight and we are prepared for it.

"If all goes well and the vetting is thorough and we have the proper age-group playing, I think we have very good junior players.

"We also joined the junior league last year and some of our players from neighbouring primary schools who joined us were already playing in the league last year at Grade Seven. So our kids have a good chance," Chatora said.

They face Guinea Fowl from Midlands and Gutu High from Masvingo in Group D. Mashonaland Central provincial head-in-charge of soccer, Edgar Gatsi, is confident of successfully hosting the event.

"All the football grounds are in order, they have been prepared and we are ready. All the referees have been contacted and will be coming tomorrow (today).

"In terms of accommodation, the two schools (Chipindura and Hermann Gmeiner) are prepared," said Gatsi.

The hosting province have five representatives -- Rujeko, Kundayi as provincial winners and Chipindura as hosts for boys while for girls there is Hermann Gmeiner as hosts and provincial champions Rushinga.

"As Mashonaland Central we have five schools, three for boys and two for girls. And as defending champions it's my hope and I strongly hope the trophy will remain in Mashonaland Central. I think the province will do well for both boys and girls," added Gatsi.

Chidyamakono from Masvingo are the girls' reigning champions.

Groups

Boys Group A: Pfupajena High, Kundayi High, Oriel Boys High.

Group B: Lobengula High, Rusununguko High, Takwirira High.

Group C: Somvubu High, Sabiwa High, Chipindura High.

Group D: Guinea Fowl, Gutu High, Rujeko High.

Girls Group A: Mpopoma, Mwenezi, Vainona.

Group B: Mamunyadza High, George Chipadza, Chidyamakono.

Group C: Parirewa High, Hermann Gmeiner, Tongwe.

Group D: Rushinga High, Tohwe High, Sodbury High.