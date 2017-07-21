analysis

The government recently gazetted the NHI white paper, giving more clarity to its vision and roadmap for universal health care. But, while it gets its 14-year plan in order, the government is denying the opportunity for private health cover to potentially 10-million people who could otherwise be benefiting from it already.

From the white paper, and the comments made on its release, it is clear that the government has a lot of contempt for the existence of private medical schemes. It lays the blame for the fact that some people can afford better care than others on the hands of those providing that better care, or those paying for it.

For sure, the government is not wrong to object that only 16% of the population has access to 80% of the available doctors and other healthcare providers. That clearly needs to change. Where it errs though, is in blaming the private sector for this inequality. The government is making the schemes - already non-profits - victims of their own (in some cases, dubious) success. To sprinkle more incredulity on this stance, remember that the government's own R20-billion/year subsidy of a private medical scheme for its employees (GEMS) has allowed about...