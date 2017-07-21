South Africa: Nine Taxi Drivers Arrested for Operating On Suspended Routes

Nine taxi drivers were arrested on Thursday night for operating on suspended routes, Gauteng police said.

The taxis were impounded while illegally operating on the Sofasonke route in Orlando East in Soweto.

This route was suspended earlier in July by Gauteng MEC of roads and transport, Ismail Vadi, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24 on Friday.

The routes were suspended following continued disputes between two competing taxi associations.

The two associations - Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nandwe) and Witswatersrand Taxi Association (WATA) have been competing for routes for a prolonged period, resulting in the shutting down of roads, taxi violence and intimidation between the two.

"They were charged with contravening an order stating that they may not operate on particular routes and taxi ranks," Makhubela said.

The drivers were expected to appear in court soon, he said.

Two weeks ago, MEC for community safety, Sizakhele Nkosi-Malobane, said that criminals who were involved or linked to taxi violence would be dealt with harshly, adding that trespassers would pay a fine of up to R25 000, or spend a total of six months in jail.

Commuters were urged to use alternative transport until the matter was resolved.

Police would maintain a heavy presence along the routes and continue monitoring them to ensure that there were no other transgressors, Makhubela added.

Source: News24