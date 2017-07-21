Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) spokesperson Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has piled more misery on erstwhile comrade Didymus Mutasa who has reportedly been canvassing for a return to Zanu PF which ditched him and others in 2014 on alleged treachery.

Mutasa is said to be frantically seeking audience with his former tormenter President Robert Mugabe to plead his case.

This comes amid reports the former CIO minister has fallen on hard times and was seeking to restore his glory days among his former Zanu PF benefactors.

But among those least impressed by the ousted Zanu PF secretary for administration's embarrassing overtures is fellow ZimPF co-founder, Bhasikiti.

"ZimPF strongly condemns any attempts to engage Robert Mugabe or curry favour with him," Bhasikiti said in a strongly worded statement Thursday.

"We are seriously disturbed by media reports suggesting that Mutasa, who happens to be a former leader in our movement, has been seeking to meet Robert Mugabe.

"It is our fervent hope that the media reports are not true considering the dire implications of making overtures to a dictator who has run down our country and is causing untold suffering for millions of people."

Mutasa was among several Zanu PF bigwigs who were in 2014 dislodged from the ruling party over allegations of both fanning factionalism and plotting to assassinate the 93 year old leader.

They all deny allegations which remain unproven to date.

However, after seemingly moving on and forming the so-christened ZimPF, even closing ranks with one time bitter enemies in MDC, a now battered Mutasa seems to be re-scripting the popular parable of the prodigal son.

To add on to his troubles, President Mugabe and his spokesperson George Charamba have exposed the former Manicaland strongman, saying publicly that he was clandestinely seeking an ignominious return to the ruling party.

His overtures are feared could deal a major credibility deficit for former Zanu PF loyalists, among then ex-Vice President Joice Mujuru who was painstakingly trying to warm their way into the hearts of a suspicious electorate.

Probably betraying this fear, Bhasikiti has lost no time in flagging down his embattled comrade before he could cause further damage.

"While Mr Mutasa is no longer part of the ZimPF team, we urge him to publicly rebut claims that he is making overtures to engage Mugabe and practically demonstrate that he will not do so at any time.

"Engaging Mugabe would send a very bad message to the nation and insults the fight for democracy and a new dispensation in Zimbabwe," Bhasikiti said.

He added: "Mutasa must demonstrate that he is principled and consistent.

"He gave the electorate and the opposition a lot of hope when he stood up against Mugabe, leaving Zanu PF and joining the progressive forces seeking to rebuild Zimbabwe.

"It would therefore be brazen un-statesmanship for him to be forced by his reported dip in fortunes to return to a party that he had decided to leave and challenge.

"Returning to Zanu PF or once again bowing to Mugabe is tantamount to eating one's own vomit. It gives unnecessary relevance to a vile dictator and confuses a nation that is desperate for change."

Bhasikiti, who is former Zanu PF MP and one time Masvingo provincial affairs minister, said if it is true that Mutasa is indeed planning to return to Zanu PF and "seek refuge in Mugabe's system of ruthless patronage, we urge him to think twice".

"Millions of Zimbabweans are poor and struggle to make ends meet, but we can't expect them to troop to Zanu PF and ask for crumbs. Instead, the struggle must continue till we deliver victory to the people," he said.

"ZimPF has noticed that Zanu PF is already relishing Mutasa's claimed plan to re-engage his tormentor.

"Mutasa must be aware of the stark reality that Zanu PF is good at manipulating the desperate and poor.

"The party that we left out of frustration to form ZimPF has been using poverty as a tool to enable Mugabe and a powerful clique to remain in power at the expense of our welfare. In fact, Mugabe and his party bask in the suffering of the people as that reduces their capacity to challenge the unpopular and internationally condemned regime.

"We expect people-based fighters for democracy to remain steadfast against post-colonial oppression. As ZimPF, there is no going back till we emancipate Zimbabwe from Mugabe's cruel, tired and failed leadership."