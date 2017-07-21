21 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Rotary Club Donates 440 Wheelchairs to St Giles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tanaka Vunganai

St Giles Rehabilitation Centre yesterday received 440 wheelchairs worth over $100 000 from the Rotary Club of Fresno in California, United States. The wheelchairs will be used by various people living with disabilities across Zimbabwe, including patients from St Giles. A total of 50 wheelchairs were distributed yesterday to both children and adults from Tose Respite Care Home and other care homes. Harare Central Rotary Club president Mrs Anne Nyakunu said the donation alleviated the plight of people in need of mobility.

"According to official statistics, there is a wheelchair backlog of 30 000 and this project will go a long way in lessening the difficulties faced by people who cannot walk," she said.

"A basic wheelchair costs around $250, which is beyond the means of most ordinary Zimbabweans.

"Although some institutions rent out wheelchairs for anything between $10 and $50, it is still beyond the means of many. This is why we are grateful to our partners."

St Giles marketing and public relations officer Mrs Salome Nziramasanga-Masauso said the distribution of the wheelchairs would be done in batches until next year.

"The distribution process starts now and extends up until the second half of next year because we will need to identify those that sincerely need help," she said.

"From our data base, 75 children and adults from St Giles will receive the wheelchairs."

St Giles will be providing all the necessary technical support and distribution.

Zimbabwe

Cecil the Lion's Cub Xanda Killed by Trophy Hunter

The death of another iconic lion at the hands of a trophy hunter in Zimbabwe is a "devastating loss" that adds to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.