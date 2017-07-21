20 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mutare Kombi Rank Fees Slashed

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has directed Mutare City Council to review commuter operators' ranking disc fees from $100 to $70 per quarter.

The directive is in response to pleas by operators in the city who requested for a downward review citing economic hardships. In a letter dated June 29, Minister Kasukuwere directed the Town Clerk, Mr Joshua Maligwa, to review the fees.

"The Mutare City Commuters Operators wrote to me appealing against the $100 parking fees being charged by the city council," reads he letter. "The operators raised a number of issues that indicate that the fees need to be reviewed downwards. Given the foregoing, can the city council kindly review the charge downwards to $70."

The public transport operators, who sought the intervention of Dangamvura/Chikanga legislator Cde Isau Mupfumi, welcomed the review, but said more needed to be done.

"While we applaud the review, we are appealing for a further downward review to $50, considering the prevailing economic hardships and the constraints affecting the viability of the transport business," read a notice circulated to the operators by Cde Mupfumi.

