21 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Makhosi Khoza - Fear and Loathing in the Parliamentary Precinct

The question over whether President Jacob Zuma should stay or go has pitted the word of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula against that of ANC MP Makhosi Khoza in a party that is losing its credibility. Will the ANC come out of this alive? By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

There's a silence in Cape Town around the parliamentary precinct these days, and the comrades are careful about who they are seen with. Makhosi Khoza is said to be the only ANC member of Parliament who still says yes to coffee dates with journalists.

Everyone is watching the other for some sign of betrayal, with only more than a couple of weeks to go before MPs decide whether President Jacob Zuma is still fit to hold office. It's a big deal, not only because Zuma's public popularity is at an ebb (think Nkandla and #Guptaleaks), but also because ANC caucus members are increasingly gatvol of putting their reputations on the line to defend his.

Some MPs have been outspoken, like Khoza, Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom. Gordhan was axed after his working relationship with Zuma broke down, and Hanekom was dropped at the same time after he led a push within party structures...

