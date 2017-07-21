21 July 2017

South Africa: SAA R2,207 Billion Bailout Only a Part of the Final Bailout

The DA notes Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba's, report submitted to Parliament yesterday that the R2.2 billion SAA bailout will be funded by the sale of assets. It is however appalling that SAA has been allowed to accumulate losses that amount to R15.7 billion over the last five years.

The DA will robustly monitor Gigaba and National Treasury closely to ensure that the recapitalisation of SAA is budget neutral and that former Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan's, other commitments in his 2017 budget speech to prioritise a return of SAA to profitability as well as to expand private participation in SAA are adhered to.

