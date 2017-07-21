Zimbabwe: Minister Tshinga Dube Heaps War Vets Rot Blame On Hunzvi

Minister Tshinga Dube has blamed the late war veterans' leader Chenjerai Hunzvi for poor work when he had been tasked to assess the degree of injuries suffered by those who claimed permanent disabilities as a result of the liberation war.

The war veterans' minister said those who still felt hard done by Hunzvi's vetting miscalculations were free to come for reassessment so they could receive their dues.

Dube was responding to Mutare Dangamvura/Chikanga legislator, Esau Mupfumi, during Wednesday's question and answer session in parliament.

Mupfumi had asked the Minister on what government had in store for those who lost limbs during the war but still found themselves receiving the same compensation with those who lost mere fingers.

In his response, Dube was quick to discredit the 1990s vetting process which was led by the Polish trained medical doctor who later turned self-styled commander of the land invasions in 2000.

"To start with, I must say that when this vetting was done on those who were incapacitated during the war, I agree it was not properly done," Dube said.

"I would rather wrong you and myself than wrong the dead. The person who actually did most of this vetting was Dr. Hunzvi and I think he was overwhelmed when he carried out this vetting.

"There were hundreds of war victims who came for vetting; I do not think he gave enough time to each victim to determine the level of incapacitation.

"Some of them were considered 5%, 10% degrees of injury and so forth. So, it is not our Ministry that determines the rate of injury on a victim. We only accept what the doctor has written."

The scandalous process saw top government and security officials claim high degrees of incapacitation in order to access huge payouts in terms of compensation.

Top leaders who emerged with handsome loots include former Vice President Joice Mujuru who was found to have been 55 percent disability, CIO deputy director general Aaron Nhepera who had 98% and the First Lady's deceased brother Reward Marufu who claimed 95% disability.

Other notables who received compensantion after claiming abnormal disability levels include cabinet minister Oppah Muchinguri (65%), former ZBC manager Robin Shava (100%) and the Zanu PF legislator Vivian Mwashita (94%).

Dube said those who still felt they were not properly served should come and be assessed again.

"I think now since we are better organised, those who feel that they were not fairly vetted can go back to a Government medical doctor and then he can determine the percentage of injury, we will accept it.

Any recommendation from the doctor, we will accept it accordingly," Dube said.