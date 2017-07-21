Zimbabwe: Dreamstar Targets Varsities

This year's edition of Dreamstar Zimbabwe is targeting universities as an effort to provide more opportunities for talent identification.

The auditions will start on July 29 to August 20 and several provinces have been targeted. In a statement, the organisers said they will be going to three Universities.

"We are going to have Dreamstar University Tour, that will see us going to The University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University and Chinhoyi University of Technology. We want to provide more opportunities for talent identification," they noted.

They will be launching Dreamstar Scholarship Foundation. "We are excited to announce the launch of the Dreamstar Scholarship Foundation with the assistance of the Embassy of China. Dreamstar has also secured partnerships with various schools in China including Southeast University in Nanjing, China to provide academic scholarships for all qualified individuals apart from Dreamstar participants."

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe is the new partner. This will be their fourth edition and a lot is expected. The auditions will start in Masvingo on July 29 with Mutare being the next on August 5.

Each province will get the chance to have the auditions that has brought several talents to the limelight.

Formerly Zim Has Talent, the talent contest was launched in 2014 before rebranding to Dreamstar in 2015.