20 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Botswana Uni Exposes Fake Zou Degree Cert, Lecturer in Court for Forgery

A lecturer at the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) has been arrested for manufacturing a fake degree certificate for his student who had abandoned studies after failing exams during the first semester.

Francis Ndlovu, 56, appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande facing fraud charges.

He was remanded out of custody on $300 bail.

The complainant in this case is ZOU being represented by chief executive, Ngonidzashe Rupiya.

The state alleges that Ndlovu was a ZOU lecturer stationed at Chitungwiza campus.

Sometime in 2008 his student already on remand, Tasiyana Tichaona registered for a bachelor's of commerce marketing degree and abandoned the course after failing all subjects during the first semester.

Tichaona then connived to convert the previous commerce marketing degree into a Master's degree in Business administration without going through the correct procedures and making necessary payments.

It is alleged that they manufactured a fake Master's degree certificate in Tichaona's name purporting that he had passed the programme in Business administration.

Tasiyana then submitted a forged document to his employer in Botswana for enrolment on the PhD programme.

The university then contacted ZOU for verification whereupon it was discovered that the certificate was forged.

Prosecutors said the actions of the two tarnished ZOU's image.

