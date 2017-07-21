Sudan: Deadly Sudan Student-Police Clashes Escalate

Policemen continue to block the hundreds of students from entering Khartoum, as they are still hosted at the village of… Read more »

Khartoum — THE Sudanese government has been urged to end the discrimination of Darfuri university students in the wake of protests against fellow scholars' detention for allegedly killing police officers.Ten students of Bakht al-Rida University in White Nile State are behind bars for the alleged murder of two officers. They were killed in May as they violently broke up clashes between ruling party and opposition students over disputed guild elections.Investigations into the policemen's deaths are still underway. This week, more than 1 000 Darfuri students descended on the capital Khartoum to demand their colleagues' release. They also want 14 other colleagues who were expelled from the university readmitted. The protesting scholars are now blockaded on the southern edge of Khartoum after they were stopped by National Intelligence Security Service (NISS) agents from delivering a statement listing their demands to the government. Rights groups have denounced the reaction by the intelligence service as affront to the students' rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. "Instead of stopping them, the authorities should protect them and ensure that their grievances are heard," said Muthoni Wanyeki, Amnesty International's director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes. The group has documented incessant attacks by government forces against university students. The government of President Omar al-Bashir is accused of directing a campaign of mass killing, rape and pillage against civilians in Darfur.He is wanted at the International Criminal Court for his alleged involvement in the atrocities.

