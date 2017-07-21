CAPS United left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai has made a passionate plea to the fans to be patient after they crashed to a 1-3 home defeat at the hands of How Mine in a league match.

The Green Machine are having a miserable run which has also seen them crash out of the CAF Champions League.

"Firstly, I would like to apologise to the fans for the loss we suffered at the hands of How Mine. We all know that they expected us to win to lift our confidence levels," said Pfumbidzai.

"As players, we understand the pain that our fans are going through at the moment. "It is always disappointing to lose matches especially in the manner we did against How Mine. I am not taking anything away from How Mine.

"They are actually one of the best teams in the league this season and have a very realistic chance of winning the title if they keep the momentum.

"I want to appeal to the fans to be patient with us. We have been participating in the Champions League where we did well as we managed to reach the group stages for the first time in our history.

"Obviously, we need to restrategise for the domestic assignments. Otherwise, we are still very much within touching distance of the leading pack.

"CAPS United are a big club with good players. Just be patient, we can fight to retain the title."

CAPS coach Lloyd Chitembwe faces sanctions from the PSL for snubbing the media following his side's defeat to How Mine. It is a punishable offence under the PSL rules and regulations for coaches not to address the media.

Chitembwe stormed straight to the dressing rooms. He is likely to be charged under the PSL Standing Orders 12: Offences and Fines; "For failure or refusal to conduct a pre-match or post-match interviews by the head coach, captain or player, a fine of $125 will be imposed on the offending head coach, captain and player. The club will be fined $500."

PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare said they will take action based on the match commissioners' reports.

"The media is also expected to make such formal complaints to the PSL. In regard to the CAPS United and How Mine match, we await an official report. We will also conduct our own investigations," she said.

Meanwhile, the Green Machine's clash with Bulawayo City has been postponed.

"Please note that the Castle Lager PSL match between Bulawayo City FC and CAPS United FC scheduled for 22 July 2017 has been postponed.

"A new date will be announced in due course."