TNM Super League Leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are to consolidate their lead in week 12 of the league as they have two fixtures to fulfill at home on day 25 and 26.

If they will manage to win both fixtures they could stretch their points tally to 28 with 11 games played.

Wanderers are at home at Balaka stadium on Saturday against bottom side Chitipa United before taking on fourth placed Blue Eagles 24 hours later on the same venue.

The Lali Lubani boys are currently 22 points from nine games and two wins will take them to 28 but it's not a grantee for victory depending on the approach by their opponents.

On paper, the whipping boys Chitipa United have proven to be weak on their travel and this could be an easier fixture for the Noma unlike Blue Eagles one which could be tough for their weekend.

Although it is not clearly predictable sometimes mimmows like Chitipa United could upset the tables if they are under rated on such fixture where they have been write off on paper.

On the other hand, Wanderers's rivals Nyasa Big Bullets have a single fixture over the weekend on the same day against coachless Dwangwa United at MDC stadium in Blantyre.

It is reported that Dwangwa United Executive Committee has suspended head Coach Mac Donald Mtetemera for poor showing of the team team which is ranked 14th on the log and they are arranging to have the services of former Bullets coach, Lloyd Nkhwazi.

Bullets stand in Coach, Elia Kananji who registered his first defeat in charge of four games of the team need to get to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 loss to Silver Strikers in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Lakeshore outfit, Mafco will play host to ninth placed Silver in Chitowe on Saturday.

This will be crucial encounter for Silver's Coach, Lovemore Fazili as his team has not registered any defeat this season and they will be aiming to maintain the record to nine.

The morale among the bankers players should be high as they are coming from a sweet victory at home against Bullets.

Will Mafco be a team to spoil Silver's eight game run record come Saturday.

The next day the Area 47 club will welcome another military team when they host fifth placed Red Lions at home Civo Stadium in another interesting encounter.

Lilongwe fans will on Saturday be entertained to all soldier affair as TNM defending Champions, Kamuzu Barracks rock horns with Red Lions at Civo in battle for points fixture.

Moyale Barracks will face Mzuni in a Mzuzu derby on Sunday.

This will be battle for supremency and Moyale who are third on the log will aim to get a win to continue staying in top three.

The fixture is as follows:

Saturday: Wanderers vs Chitipa United at Balaka stadium

Bullets vs Dwangwa United at MDC stadium

Mafco vs Silver at Chitowe stadium

Kamuzu Barracks vs Red Lions at Civo stadium

Sunday:

Wanderers vs Blue Eagles at Balaka Stadium

Silver vs Red Lions at Civo stadium

Master Security vs Chitipa United at Dedza stadium

Moyale vs Mzuni at Mzuzu stadium.

All the games will kick off at 2:30 pm.