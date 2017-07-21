National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru has castigated the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for voter fraud as she admitted that the Israeli company Nikuv could have been used in the process as alleged by the opposition.

She was a responding to a question on the recently held Chiwundura by-election which has been condemned by civic organisations and the opposition who are accusing ZEC of manipulating the vote in favour of Zanu PF last weekend.

The former VP said the developments were an eye opener in many respects.

According to ZEC, the by-election was won by Zanu PF's Brown Ndlovu who garnered 9 426 votes beating three other contestants.

"Look at what has happened now. Tell me, even if it was you. How would you answer such a question? Would you deny this? We have been given all figures and facts. Not just figures but, also an exhibit. Identity cards with many Esnarth Nyorumwe's. These names were added to the voters roll and counted by ZEC. What can you say about this? This is a shame.

"I think as much as they used traditional leaders to rig the by-election, ZEC could have also used the identity card which was given several identities and given different identity numbers. Can you imagine one constituency having 2000 anomalies? I think this figure could be even higher than what we have been told. ZEC should be ashamed of such behaviour. This is wrong," Mujuru said.

"We want ZEC to be independent. If things are supposed to be done in a transparent manner, rules should be followed. The problem is that we have people who refuse to give others a chance and most of us are unforgiving and others want to suppress progressive views. Where is the Roman Empire that we know? There is always a beginning and an end to everything," Mujuru said.

The NPP leader also admitted that although she knew about election rigging whilst in Zanu PF, she had very little knowledge on the method used in Chiwundura by-election as she demanded that Zanu PF should let ZEC do its work independently.

"ZEC should be independent. Zanu PF is failing to separate governance and political issues. This party is using the taxpayer's money to accomplish its own agenda which is not benefiting the public and this is wrong.

"ZEC must be a stand-alone electoral body. This Nikuv issue is a shame to this country," added Mujuru.

Elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by intimidation and violence by the ruling party since independence.

The MDC-T says more than 600 of its supporters have been killed in election related violence over the years. Last weekend, MDC-T legislator, Amos Chibaya, urged party supporters to fight back if attacked by Zanu supporters.