Zimbabwe: Sabiwa, Tongwe Debut

Matabeleland South representatives Sabiwa and Tongwe will be making their maiden appearance at the Copa Coca-Cola football tournament in Bindura today.

Tongwe received a helping hand from the school's former students. Gwanda North District champions Sabiwa and Beitbridge's Tongwe will fly the provincial flag.

The teams have received a donation of football boots and stockings, worth thousands of dollars, which were handed over by the old students' spokesperson Kingdom Chiromo on Wednesday.

"We have put together the donation from 50 former students from the school. We are proud with their (team) achievement and we will continue supporting them as they fight for honours," said Chiromo.

Tongwe High School's team coach, Pathusatshedo Munyai, commended the old students for giving back to their former school.

"This is a good moral boost for the Matabeleland South Champions and we are confident we will make a mark at the tournament," he said.