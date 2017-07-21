Nigeria: Troops Repair Roads, Clear Vegetation in North East

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the northeast have started to repair roads and clear vegetation to ensure safety of soldiers and civilians' vehicles in Borno and Yobe states.

According to military authorities in Maiduguri, the repairs include massive filling of potholes and clearance of vegetation to ensure the security of persons, goods and services along various routes in the area.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of Nigerian Army 7 Division;Lt. Col. Kingsley Samuel disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Maiduguri.

The statement reads: "The formation's efforts are in line with the division's overall intention of denying the Boko Haram terrorists freedom of action and facilitate unhindered movement along the routes in Borno and Yobe states."

He said troops of 21 Brigade had successfully filled several other potholes with concrete on Banki road junction through Firgi, Pulka and Gwoza of Borno.On rehabilitation of other roads, he said: "Similarly, troops of 192 Battalion of 7 Division Garrison, in conjunction with Armed Forces Strike Force Battalion and locals in Dalwa, carried out road shoulders clearance of vegetation along Dalwa/Bulabulin road."

He added that troops of 103 Battalion had also fixed potholes and are engaged in shoulders clearance of vegetation along Konduga-Bama road, which the Division is supporting with logistics and other assistance.

Meanwhile, the Board of Inquiry established by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to look into the immediate and remote causes of the fracas that occurred between Osun State University (Uniosun) students and its personnel, yesterday submitted its report.

According to the report, which was released yesterday in Abuja, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said the report revealed that an airman, who was allegedly relating with cultists and gangsters from UNIOSUN, was indeed involved in the fracas.

Adesanya noted that there were certain fundamental issues, which the report did not adequately address, noting that necessary directives had been issued for the report to be further enriched.