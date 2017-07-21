Nigeria: Lagos Council Poll Prone to Violence, Warns Labour Party

Ahead of tomorrow's local council election in Lagos State, the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Pastor Biodun Popoola has expressed fear that it might be violent. He told journalists yesterday that there are signs that there could be violence unless necessary steps are taken.

While appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the state's police commissioner to beef up security, he urged the state Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to avert violence.

He alleged that people believed to be political thugs molested him yesterday within the LASIEC office. Popoola said: "The commission's office lacked adequate security, thereby giving leeway to thugs and political miscreants to exhibit hooliganism and launch unprovoked attacks on visitors.

"It is indeed necessary for the state government to improve security ahead of tomorrow's elections, to ensure the safety of the electorate and property, as well as electoral officials and observers."

Also, the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has expressed concern over violence in some areas, particularly in Mushin due to issues surrounding the nomination of candidates.

The TMG Chairperson, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi said, "TMG is worried about the implications and dangers that such amendment portends to the credibility of the exercise."

Also, the state branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has announced that its members would monitor the election in Epe area, where Governor Akinwunmi Ambode hails from.A statement by the Chairman of the NBA, Epe branch, Sunday Abimbola and Social Secretary, Funmilola Adeogun, said its resolve was to assist the state government.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State government yesterday disclosed its readiness to conduct council election in November. It disclosed that N25million had been approved to enable the State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) to begin preparations for its council poll.

The Commissioner for information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele,said it was part of the funds that ENSIEC requires to conduct the poll.