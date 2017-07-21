Denver mukamba has turned down the Warriors by ignoring a directive to turn up for the national team and instead returned to his club Dynamos.

The midfielder's whereabouts had been shrouded in mystery after he did not show up when the squad resumed camp on Tuesday to prepare for the second leg of the CHAN qualifier against Namibia at the National Sports Stadium.

Team manager Wellington Mpandare yesterday said they had not received communication from the midfielder and coach Sunday Chidzambwa had dropped him.

Mukamba showed up at the Dynamos training ground where he joined his Glamour Boys teammates.

Interestingly, his club head coach, Lloyd Mutasa, is the assistant coach at the Warriors. DeMbare team manager Richard Chihoro confirmed the midfielder trained with his club, but could not get an explanation from him.

Mukamba featured as a second half substitute in the first leg in Windhoek. "Denver hasn't been answering calls and we don't know what is going on with him. He was supposed to come back in camp when others reported for duty on Tuesday, but was nowhere to be seen.

"He hasn't communicated with anyone. So, he is definitely out," said Mpandare.

The team yesterday continued with their preparations with five players from CAPS United and How Mine, who were involved in a league match on Wednesday evening, joining camp.

Milton Ncube and Praise Tonha joined the Warriors soon after the match while the Makepekepe trio of Ronald Chitiyo, Abbas Amidu and Devon Chafa reported for camp yesterday.

The Warriors coaching staff are likely to be forced to drop Talent Chawapiwa who is set to move to his new South Africa club Baroka FC and Gerald Takwara who is suffering from a severe bout of flu.

"I don't think Talent will be available for this match because from what we are hearing the club (Baroka) has bought an air-ticket for Saturday and he might be leaving (tomorrow) before the game.

"Takwara is still not well. We would have loved to have him in the team, but his condition hasn't shown much of an improvement.

"But all the other players are here and I'm sure there won't be any additions to the players that we have in camp," said Mpandare.

Namibia are expected in the country today. ZIFA have pegged the cheapest ticket at $3 for the rest of the ground, $5 for bays 15-18, and $20 for a seat in the VIP section.

Association's acting chief executive Xolisani Gwesela said it was vital that fans come out in their numbers.

"We have never failed to qualify for a CHAN tournament, and with the support from the fans, we believe we will progress to the next round. "This is an important match for the local players because it shows the strides taken in the development of local football," said Gwesela.

Swazi referee Thulani Sibandze has been appointed to handle the match.

Sibandze will be assisted by his countrymen Petros Mzikayifani Mbingo and Zamani Thula Simelane.