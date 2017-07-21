Uganda: Muchomo Festival Set for This Sunday

Kampala's number one meat feast, the Muchomo festival, is back with a third edition at the Uganda museum this Sunday.

The event has grown by leaps and bounds with an increase in numbers plus change of venue from the National theatre to a bigger one. Music and meat lovers cannot wait to see what this year's edition has to offer.

According to the organizers, the event will also have "group and family roasts, picnic games, a dedicated kids play zone and lots of entertainment from the best DJs in town".

Deejays Nimrod and LL will be playing the music, with Mr Hypeman emceeing. Janzi band will also play live music alongside a host of surprise performers.

Revelers should expect a taste of the Caribbean with muchomo from Jamaican jerky, rabbit meat, Turkish cuisine and a taste of Japan from Yujo Izakaya restaurant.

Also coming on board is The Carnival. Meat lovers will be treated to a buffet of the best bush meat. Other partners include Cub Twist and Uber. You will pay Shs 35,000 to be part of the event. Children under 10 years will enter for free. Action starts midday till late.