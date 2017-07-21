Uganda: Maddox to Headline Vintage Auto Show

Renowned Ugandan reggae maestro, Maddox Sematimba, is set to be the headline act at this year's Vintage and Classic auto show slated for July 29 at Sheraton Kampala hotel.

According to the organizers, the Namagembe singer and his band are currently in rehearsals to ensure they deliver their best performance.

The event has so far attracted a display of over 90 classic vintage cars including 11 from Kenya's motoring enthusiasts led by Peter Wanday, chairman of the Alfa Romeo owners club. The show is open to cars made in 1992 or earlier.

From the Kenyan team, the oldest machine is a 1959 Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Steve Warui, who will also be showcasing a 1968 Volkswagen Kombi.

Among other participants include Michael Nyanjom with his 1970 Kombi, Martin Serem (1972 Kombi), Peter Wanday (1980 BMW 320) and Daniel Biwott (1985 Mercedes WD124).

Veteran Africa Concours competitor Paul Chemngorem has entered with his 1981 BMW 316. The show is a competition of beauty, preservation and history of cars and motorcycles in Uganda.

A day before the show, a lubricant workshop by a partnership of Mogas and Catrol Oils Uganda will be held at Mogas fuel station Naalya, under the theme: "Choosing the best lubricant for your engine."

Thereafter, there will be a vintage party at the Equator bar at Sheraton hotel. Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga is the expected chief guest.

This follows the fact that the history of cars is closely linked to the modern history of the Buganda kingdom, having registered the first car in Uganda - a 1906 Albion 16HP engine car registered to Sir Hesketh Bell and gifted to Ssekabaka Daudi Chwa (1897-1939).

Kabaka Chwa owned a fleet of Buicks which he used for his hunting expeditions. Sir Edward Walugembe Mutesa 11 (1939-1966) owned a number of Rolls Royce cars, one of which currently stands at the Uganda museum.

Gates to the show will open at 10am. Tickets cost Shs 10,000 for children and Shs 20, 000 for adults.