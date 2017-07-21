Uganda: Sheebah, Jazmine for Coke Studio

Sheebah Karungi and Lydia Jasmine join Eddy Kenzo and Bebe Cool to represent Uganda in this year's edition of Coke Studio Africa.

While Sheebah is making her debut to the show, Jasmine is making her return after last year's Big Break segment. She performed alongside Bahati (Kenya) and Kiss Daniel (Nigeria).

Jasmine has been paired with Liloca from Mozambique, and they will be produced by top South African producer Sketchy Bongo.

Karungi will perform alongside Asgegnew Ashko from Ethiopia. The two songstresses will also be collaborating with Tanzanian rapper Bill Nass; acclaimed music producer Gemini Major will be in charge.

"My dream is to be the biggest superstar I can ever be. Being on Coke Studio Africa this year is one of the things that make me feel like I'm on my way now," Karungi said, during the unveiling press conference at the Stanley hotel, Nairobi.

Coke Studio Africa is Coca-Cola's flagship African music show. It is a non-competitive show bringing together diverse African music talent for world-class showcases, while giving upcoming artistes the opportunity to work with some of the best local and international music and production talent.

The new season is set to premiere in different regions from September this year, and will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa.