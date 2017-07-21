21 July 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Sheebah, Jazmine for Coke Studio

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Coke Studio Africa
Coke Studio Africa participants.
By Samson Baranga

Sheebah Karungi and Lydia Jasmine join Eddy Kenzo and Bebe Cool to represent Uganda in this year's edition of Coke Studio Africa.

While Sheebah is making her debut to the show, Jasmine is making her return after last year's Big Break segment. She performed alongside Bahati (Kenya) and Kiss Daniel (Nigeria).

Jasmine has been paired with Liloca from Mozambique, and they will be produced by top South African producer Sketchy Bongo.

Karungi will perform alongside Asgegnew Ashko from Ethiopia. The two songstresses will also be collaborating with Tanzanian rapper Bill Nass; acclaimed music producer Gemini Major will be in charge.

"My dream is to be the biggest superstar I can ever be. Being on Coke Studio Africa this year is one of the things that make me feel like I'm on my way now," Karungi said, during the unveiling press conference at the Stanley hotel, Nairobi.

Coke Studio Africa is Coca-Cola's flagship African music show. It is a non-competitive show bringing together diverse African music talent for world-class showcases, while giving upcoming artistes the opportunity to work with some of the best local and international music and production talent.

The new season is set to premiere in different regions from September this year, and will broadcast in more than 30 countries across Africa.

More on This

Bridging the Gaps in African Music At Coke Studio

Coke Studio is here and as usual the expectation is rather high especially after the dissolution of the different blocks… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.